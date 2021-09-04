Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,711 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at $7,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 669.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 209,747 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 365,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 196,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

