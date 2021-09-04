Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amcor worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,347. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.