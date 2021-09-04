Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 128,362 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 855.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

