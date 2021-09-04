Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 267,326 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 433.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Kennametal worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.