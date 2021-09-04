Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 42,567 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,567 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of PotlatchDeltic worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of PCH opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

