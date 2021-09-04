Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Amedisys worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 1.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $183.17 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

