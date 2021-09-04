Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Snap-on worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Snap-on by 76.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $226.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

