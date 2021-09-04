Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.49 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Tennant worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

TNC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

