Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

