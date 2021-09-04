Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WU opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

