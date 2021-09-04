Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 260,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 375,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

