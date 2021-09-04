Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.86 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $12,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

