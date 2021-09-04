Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.64% of Triumph Bancorp worth $11,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.