Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,194 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $64.28 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,295 shares of company stock worth $8,706,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

