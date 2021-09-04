Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

