Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.17 and a 200-day moving average of $430.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

