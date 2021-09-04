Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,505 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of AptarGroup worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

