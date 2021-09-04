Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 166,683 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,683 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.47% of Argan worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Argan by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 76,477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Argan by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Argan by 2.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 101,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Argan alerts:

NYSE AGX opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.