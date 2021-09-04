Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,656 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Monro worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

