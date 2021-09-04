Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,952 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,952 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of frontdoor worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowbird Capital LP grew its position in frontdoor by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in frontdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in frontdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,981,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

FTDR opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

