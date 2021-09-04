Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,744 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after buying an additional 42,497 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $145.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $146.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

