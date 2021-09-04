Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,679 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.83% of CRA International worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $711.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.