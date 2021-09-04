Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 85,942 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,942 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 392.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

