Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,348,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.76% of Origin Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a current ratio of 257.95. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.01.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. Analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

