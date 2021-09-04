Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

