Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,372 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,646 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 728,272 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $18,893,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $14,845,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

