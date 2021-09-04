Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Maximus worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Maximus by 710.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

