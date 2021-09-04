S4FE Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a market cap of $5.69 million and $1,562.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00122199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.41 or 0.00802476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048192 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

