SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,079.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $980,116.90 and approximately $36,079.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 826,385 coins and its circulating supply is 799,243 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

