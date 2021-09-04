SAFE DEAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $76,656.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $873,468.17 and $76,656.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 824,501 coins and its circulating supply is 797,359 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

