Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

