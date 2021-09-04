SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 54.6% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and $25,001.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.71 or 1.00623227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $473.13 or 0.00948684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.76 or 0.00502803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00346366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00075188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005745 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

