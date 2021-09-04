Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $47.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $47.90 million. Safehold reported sales of $38.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $186.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $233.75 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $249.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,801,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,426 shares of company stock worth $4,185,094 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,345,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $11,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 12 month low of $52.06 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

