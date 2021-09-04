SafeInsure Trading Up 241.3% Over Last 7 Days (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $901,444.40 and approximately $1,613.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 241.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00017936 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001277 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,386,620 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

