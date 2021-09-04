SafeMoon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $10.59 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00138150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00183762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.88 or 0.07863117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,240.16 or 1.00115571 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00991391 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

