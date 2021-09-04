Safex Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $889.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.68 million and $889.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safex Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Safex Token

SFT is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

