saffron.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $269,060.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 6% higher against the dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $74.41 million and $269,060.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for $815.02 or 0.01624114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00175706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048149 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance (SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,302 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling saffron.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade saffron.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

