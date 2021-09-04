salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $234.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.