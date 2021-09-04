Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 4,550 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,621,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,491. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.