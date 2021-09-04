Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $460.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

