Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,554. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

