Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,363 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,564. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

