Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,759 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 164,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio stock traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.23. 940,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.78. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,516 shares of company stock worth $65,693,830 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.