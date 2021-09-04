Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,653 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,250,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.10. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

