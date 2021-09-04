Sandy Spring Bank Buys 874 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.01. 1,645,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.44. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

