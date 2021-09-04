Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. The stock had a trading volume of 955,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,801. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,423.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

