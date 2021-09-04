Sandy Spring Bank Has $10.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $221,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $157.09. 2,035,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $146.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

