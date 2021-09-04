Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.50. 2,179,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

