Sandy Spring Bank Has $6.78 Million Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.73. 636,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

