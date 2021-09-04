Sandy Spring Bank Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $276.65. 648,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

